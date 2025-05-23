Business and economics commentator to headline Grimsby Economic Breakfast

As part of the region-wide Humber Business Week celebrations, the Grimsby business community is set to welcome one of the UK’s most well-known economic minds. Justin Urquhart-Stewart, a highly respected business and economics commentator, will headline a special Economic Breakfast Briefing on Tuesday 3rd June 2025 at The Grimsby Institute.

The free event, hosted by Forrester Boyd, in collaboration with Bridge McFarland, Systematic and The Grimsby Institute, promises to be an unmissable morning of insight and inspiration for business owners, leaders, and professionals across the Humber region.

As co-founder of 7 Investment Management (7IM), Justin has guided investors through global economic turbulence with clarity and wit. He is a passionate advocate for financial education and better investment infrastructure, having played key roles in establishing Proshare and supporting the development of the AIM market.

Renowned for his bold market predictions, sharp economic insights, and trademark red braces, Justin brings a wealth of knowledge shaped by a distinguished career in finance. From his early work in Asia to the founding of Broker Services—later becoming Barclays Stockbrokers—he has long been a champion of financial clarity and accessibility.

During the Grimsby Economic Breakfast, attendees can expect a fast-paced economic world tour exploring the shifting global landscape. Justin will share his perspectives on the challenges and opportunities ahead for businesses, helping to equip leaders with the insight needed to make informed strategic decisions.

This one-off event offers a unique opportunity to hear from a leading authority in economic commentary during one of the most important weeks in the region’s business calendar.