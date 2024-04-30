Business dispelling rumours of closure

Laurence Cooper at Olive's Garden's new location.

Olives Garden will be moving to a brand new location on Louth Trading Estate on Monday May 6, and owner Laurence Cooper is keen to stress that the business is still alive and kicking.

The business began in May 2017 when Laurence, a landscaper by trade, decided to set up his own business and named the enterprise after a lady called Olive who was like a grandmother to him passed away.

Olives Garden started life originally in New Market Hall in the town centre, and then moved to Eastgate in May 2021.

But as rent and costs have continued to go up, Laurence said the decision was made to move the business to its new unit, located next to Freddy’s Food.

He said: “I wanted to stay in town but the outdoor space is here and I couldn't have as many plants in the old place – now customers can bring their cars right to the front of the unit without worrying about getting a parking ticket.

"Also now with this space, I can do more plants and outdoor furniture on top of our garden and gifts, as well as lots of plants.”

Now Laurence is urging people not only to support his business and its new location, but also to shop local and support other small businesses like his.

Olives Garden is set to close on Eastgate on Sunday May 5 and reopen on the trading estate on Monday May 6.