Business event to help local companies profit from going green

Businesses are invited to join North Kesteven District Council at their upcoming event explaining how going green can help local businesses become more profitable and develop new markets, all while making beneficial changes for the planet and their bottom line.

‘Prosperity, Potential, Planet: Solutions for your business’ will take place on Thursday 12 September as a focussed exhibition with expert speakers and lots of networking opportunities. The event will run from 8am until 2pm at the International Bomber Command Centre, in Lincoln.

The expo aims to support local businesses on their journey to sustainability, with up to 25 businesses and organisations exhibiting in the marquee throughout the day. Alongside this, sustainability experts and local businesses have been invited to share their knowledge and experiences through speaker sessions, offering attendees useful insights into how others are benefitting from the journey towards net zero.

This event has received £5,000 of support from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund; this is part of NKDC’s wider project of business support, aimed at promoting growth and developing skills throughout the District.

NKDC's new business event.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council said: “As a Council we aim to reach net zero by 2030 and, in doing so, must inspire and support local, national and international businesses to aim for that, too. As we move towards a more sustainable future, it is crucial that we come together to share our knowledge and resources.

Many businesses are already seeing the benefits of adopting greener practices and are keen to share their experiences with others. This event is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, sector experts, and those only just setting out on their journey to net zero, to collaborate with one another and drive sustainability.

By coming together, we can accelerate our progress towards making a significant positive impact in our community, as businesses become more sustainable and therefore resilient.”

The day will kickstart with a networking breakfast at 8am. This is open to exhibitors and attendees; it will be free to book onto and you can reserve your place while booking your main tickets through Eventbrite.

The exhibition will open at 9am, where a variety of businesses and organisations have been carefully selected to ensure there is a wide range of support available. Exhibitors range from renewable energy providers and eco-friendly suppliers to business support teams who can advise on the financial support available to make the relevant changes.

Business Lincolnshire’s Green Advisor, Tony Neul, will be available throughout the event to offer his support. Businesses can reserve a session with Tony, by emailing [email protected]. 10-minute slots will be available.

PECT will also be at the event; PECT is a charity helping to protect and enhance the environment and have been running Low Carbon Workshops on behalf of Business Lincolnshire. Visitors are encouraged to pay them a visit in the exhibition space and explore their upcoming workshops.

Businesses are invited to register for Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce’s networking and lunch event, sponsored by the Council, taking place towards the end of the event. These events are not to be missed and are a great opportunity to make new connections with other local businesses. To attend this event, please book a place through Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce’s Eventbrite link at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lincolnshire-chamber-of-commerce-networking-event-tickets-953397165587

After spending the morning at the remarkable Bomber Command Centre, attendees can explore the centre on a free guided walk, where an expert tour guide will unveil the history of the Bomber Command.

Environmental impacts of the event itself are being considered, with single-use items being avoided, locally sourced food, and a focus on digital information rather than printed. Attendees are also encouraged to use public transport, walk or cycle wherever possible: there is a wealth of information on the IBCC website for accessing the site using these methods, at internationalbcc.co.uk/plan-your-visit/getting-to-the-ibcc/.

Reserve your free place at the event, by registering at: ProsperityPotentialPlanet.eventbrite.com

When registering as an attendee, you can also book onto extra activities, including the Breakfast Networking and the free guided walk.

If you are interested in exhibiting, you can express your interest by emailing [email protected]. It is important to note there is limited space available to exhibit and local businesses will be prioritised. When getting in touch, please provide some detail regarding what value you will bring to businesses that attend.