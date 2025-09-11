Business Lincolnshire unveils new website to better support local businesses

Business Lincolnshire has unveiled a refreshed website to give Greater Lincolnshire businesses faster, easier access to fully funded support, events, and funding opportunities.

The modernised platform acts as a central hub for business owners across the region, with simplified navigation and clearer pathways to events, funding, resources, and one-to-one guidance. By connecting businesses to expert, impartial advice at no extra cost, the redesigned site helps them save time, access tailored support, and grow with confidence.

A One-Stop Hub for Business Support

Business Lincolnshire is committed to helping local businesses thrive, and this modernised new website is an important step in making support more visible and accessible. Visitors will find clear information on:

A computer screen with Business Lincolnshire's new website.

Upcoming events including workshops, networking sessions, and specialist sector events like the Smarter Manufacturing Conference 2025 taking place on 28th November at Boston United Football Club.

Local support programmes covering skills training, innovation, digital technology, and funding opportunities tailored to SMEs and micro businesses.

Access to expert local advisers specialising in areas such as manufacturing, business growth, and international trade, offering tailored guidance to help businesses take practical next steps.

Guides and resources to help businesses streamline processes, embrace innovation, and plan for sustainable growth.

Since its inception, Business Lincolnshire has already made a significant impact on the local business community, engaging almost 50,000 businesses with an impressive 92% satisfaction rate.

Samuel Freeman, Managing Director of Mowbray Foam Ltd, encouraged others to make use of the support available: “There’s so much support out there that you might not even know exists. The Growth Hub can give you a detailed overview of what’s available, which could be a game-changer. When you’re running a business, it’s easy to make mistakes without realising. Having expert advice and guidance helps you do things the right way.”

Supporting Local Business Growth

Councillor Liam Kelly, Executive Councillor for Growth at Lincolnshire County Council, welcomed the relaunch, saying: “Business Lincolnshire’s updated website makes support even more visible and accessible for businesses across Greater Lincolnshire, from small independents to larger organisations, offering the advice, guidance, and opportunities they need to grow and succeed.

“Whether it’s finding the right funding, connecting with local advisors, accessing growth programmes, or attending specialist events, businesses now have a one-stop hub. The refreshed site ensures they can quickly access the right help at the right time, whether just starting their journey or looking to expand further, strengthening our local economy and creating new opportunities for growth.”

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are encouraged to explore the updated website today and discover how it can help them unlock new opportunities for growth. Visit the website here.

