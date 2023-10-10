A Lincolnshire businessman has been fined after his employees were exposed to hazardous wood dust.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted Chris Buckley, trading as The Furniture Chest, after the workplace regulator inspected the firm’s site on Station Road, Heckington, on April 7 last year (2022).

According to the HSE, its inspectors found a significant build-up of wood dust and that Local Exhaust Ventilation systems, provided to capture wood dust and protect employees, had not been thoroughly examined and tested.

The HSE said a subsequent investigation found Mr Buckley had failed to prevent or adequately control employees’ exposure to wood dust and had failed to ensure that Local Exhaust Ventilation systems had been thoroughly examined and tested. Improvement Notices had been served in relation to the control of wood dust at previous inspections.

The HSE explains that wood dust is a hazardous substance and exposure can lead to workers suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma and sino-nasal cancer.

HSE has guidance on working in the woodworking industry and is running the Dust Kills: Wood Dust campaign page, which provides free advice to businesses and workers on the control measures required to prevent exposure to dust.

Mr Buckley of Heckington, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 7(1) and 9(2) of the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002 and was fined £1,354 and ordered to pay costs of £3,578 at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday October 9).

HSE inspector Muir Finlay said: “Chris Buckley could have ensured that his Local Exhaust Ventilation systems were thoroughly examined and tested to ensure that they were working to protect the health of employees. A suitable and sufficient cleaning regime could have been implemented to further reduce the build-up of dust.

“HSE recognises wood dust can cause serious health problems and launched its Dust Kills campaign to help businesses to take action now to protect their workers’ respiratory health.”

1 . mssp-11-10-23 furniture chest Chop saw and dust-CENupload.jpg The chop saw at the Furniture Chest workshop, surrounded by dust. Photo: HSE Photo: HSE

2 . mssp-11-10-23 furniture chest Crosscut saw and bench-CENupload.jpg Dust coating the crosscut saw and bench at The Furniture Chest, Heckiington. Photo: HSE Photo: HSE

3 . mssp-11-10-23 furniture chest Wood dust below chop saw-CENupload.jpg Drifts of wood dust below the chop saw bench at The Furniture Chest workshop. Photo: HSE Photo: HSE