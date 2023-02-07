Business park is taking shape

Work on the new Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is progressing well since it first began in August.

Some of the first steel frames are going up and the first lengths of Tarmac laid for the access road as part of the first phase of the 37-acre development for North Kesteven District Council, due to be completed by August for the first businesses to move in.

Plots one and three make up this phase along with the civils and spine road, with works being undertaken on site by Smith Construction (Heckington) and Harlaxton Engineering Services of Grantham.

Within plot one will be nine business units benefitting from solar panels, energy efficient insulation and electric vehicle charging points.

Plot three contains six slightly larger grow-on business units also with solar panels, an electric vehicle charging shelter and extra efficient insulation.

Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “It’s taken lots of planning and careful consideration to bring Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park forward for our district, so it’s a special moment to see phase one begin to take shape like this. Completion of phase one is expected later this year and will provide much-needed commercial space in Sleaford, with units in this phase ranging from 1,313 to 5,123 sq ft.”Agent for the site, Banks Long & Co, is taking reservations now from any interested businesses.NKDC continues to support the local economy in other ways, including provision of independent business advice and help through the Economic Development Team, plus rentable business units.

