Business results adding up to success for winners at BizX 2025

Lincolnshire-based business takes home prestigious Best Overall Company at national business awards.

The BizX 2025 awards, hosted by TV presenter and mathematics expert from Channel 4’s Countdown Rachel Riley, brought together some of the most accomplished business leaders from across the UK and EMEA regions for an evening dedicated to celebrating success, innovation and exceptional growth.

Now in its 14th year, the 3-day BizX conference and awards ceremony took place at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, welcoming over 1,000 entrepreneurs and business leaders. The awards celebrated businesses that have demonstrated outstanding developments, ingenuity and community impact with the landmark award, Best Overall Company, going to Jason Threadgold Funeral Directors.

Each year, ActionCOACH, the world’s leading business coaching firm, hosts BizX to celebrate and recognise the entrepreneurship, passion and risk-tasking and achievements of top companies, their business owners and teams. This exceptional three-day event gathers hundreds of ambitious entrepreneurs, providing a platform to exchange ideas, forge connections and gain valuable insights from one another. This year, attendees benefitted from an incredible line-up of speakers, including Gary Vaynerchuk, Daniel Priestly, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Kevin Sinfield CBE.

Day 3 of the BizX conference with Simon Squibb on stage

Julie Wagstaff, Managing Director of ActionCOACH UK, expressed her appreciation for this year’s achievements. “BizX continues to grow in both scale and calibre each year. It’s a privilege to recognise and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of businesses which demonstrate such creativity, resilience and leadership. Congratulations to all winners and finalists for raising the standards yet again.”

Full list of award winners:

Best Company Culture - MediateUK Ltd

- MediateUK Ltd Most Innovative Company - ACT

- ACT Best Personal Growth - Vicky Simpson - VCare24

- Vicky Simpson - VCare24 Best Retailer - Dress Me Pretty Bridal Room

- Dress Me Pretty Bridal Room Best Business Growth - Tooth Club

- Tooth Club Best Manufacturer/Wholesaler - Kingly Ltd.

- Kingly Ltd. Green Company of the Year – Indie Design Ltd.

– Indie Design Ltd. Best Customer Service - Penguin Uniform

- Penguin Uniform Young Entrepreneur of the Year - EAT Electrical Solutions Ltd (Elliot Tierney)

- EAT Electrical Solutions Ltd (Elliot Tierney) Best Marketing Campaign 2025 - Premier Sports Ltd (part of Premier Education Group)

- Premier Sports Ltd (part of Premier Education Group) Entrepreneur of the Year - Kunal Thakker, Tooth Club

- Kunal Thakker, Tooth Club Not-for-profit Business of the Year - Zinthiya Trust

- Zinthiya Trust Best E-commerce - Rest Your Head

- Rest Your Head Fastest Growing Company - Muddy Boots Nurseries

- Muddy Boots Nurseries Best Community Impact - Buddy Bag Foundation

- Buddy Bag Foundation Best Import / Export Company - Quadzilla Limited

- Quadzilla Limited Best Overall Company - Jason Threadgold Funeral Directors

- Jason Threadgold Funeral Directors CEO of the Year - Lance Hill, Eight Group

Standing out from the crowd were Jason Threadgold Funeral Directors with judges noting their complete transformation both professionally and personally. For Company Director, Nichola Threadgold, “Taking home this award honestly means everything to us. We’ve been working with our Action Coach John McHale for nearly five years now and without ActionCOACH, we wouldn’t be where we are today!

Best Overall Company award win - from left to right: ActionCOACH Global Founder Brad Sugars, Action Coach John McHale, Jason Threadgold, Nichola Threadgold, Mike Kaz & Mike Acker from award sponsors selfpublishing.com.

“We’ve always believed in investing in ourselves and growing as a team – and it’s really paid off. Our team of 25 is just incredible and we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved together! We’ll definitely be having a big celebration when we get back – they deserve all the credit – this award is for them!”

“It’s important to us that BizX provides practical, actionable advice for business owners, helping them transform their businesses for themselves and those around them. We hope, next year, many of this year’s delegates will be inspired to enter the awards to showcase their accomplishments,” added Julie.