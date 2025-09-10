Businesses 'could leave Lincolnshire' as energy demand set to outstrip supply

Sleaford Moor Business park is said to be one of the areas potentially facing restricted energy supply.

Councillors have been warned that Lincolnshire will need far more energy than it has capacity for within a decade.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This could put constraints on businesses or even see them leave the county altogether.

Large-scale plans are being drawn up for each region’s energy strategy over the next few decades, which Lincolnshire County Council will be attempting to shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Growth Committee on Tuesday (September 9) heard about the vital importance of meeting Lincolnshire’s needs.

Mandy Ramm, the council’s funding and investment manager, said: “Energy capacity is a major issue in the county.

“Demand forecast far outstrips capacity by around 2032. This could be a major constraint to growth.

“Agricultural, advanced manufacturing and defence are telling us they’re constrained by energy opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Businesses could be forced to relocate or lose inward investment [if this isn’t addressed.]”

She said certain hotspots were particularly affected, including Grantham, the Holbeach Food Enterprise Zone and the Sleaford Moor Business Park.

The regional strategies are being drawn by the National Energy Systems Operator (NESO), a public body which was established last year.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind) said: “This report highlights the dilemma we have, as we all want cheaper energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We heard politicians campaigning against nuclear in Lincolnshire, and some rail against solar or onshore wind farms.

“It’s easy to say no when someone proposes it, but the reality check is we need cheaper energy to achieve growth. Compromises might have to be made.”

Other councillors suggested geothermal energy could be an avenue to explore, with Coun Lindsey Cawrey (Con) saying the county was “blessed with the perfect energy for it.”

Council officers also said that early mapping exercises were being carried out into the possibility of nuclear Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the East Midlands as a potential energy source.