Businesses invited to help shape future of the Lincolnshire Wolds visitor economy
East Lindsey District Council and West Lindsey District Council are inviting tourism businesses in the Lincolnshire Wolds and the surrounding area to the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Conference on Tuesday, November 22 at Market Rasen Racecourse.
Taking place from 10am to 1pm, businesses are encouraged to be part of an
incredibly exciting opportunity to help drive the vision of the Love Lincolnshire Wolds
partnership; plus hear from industry specialists on a range of subjects that can help
them take practical steps to improve their business.
Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns at East Lindsey District
Council said: “The council is committed to raising the profile of the Lincolnshire
Wolds and this conference is a great opportunity for businesses to come together
and be part of this exciting journey.
“Officers have been working on refreshing our existing Destination Management
Plan for the Lincolnshire Wolds and following consultation we would like to hear
your thoughts on the proposed key priorities for the next five years and we would
love for as many as possible to have their say.”
Deputy Leader for West Lindsey District Council, Councillor Mrs Anne Welburn, who is a member of the Leisure, Culture, Events and Tourism group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support East Lindsey District Council in developing the Lincolnshire Wolds as a visitor destination.
“The Lincolnshire Wolds is a unique part of Lincolnshire and the Love Lincolnshire Wolds partnership enables us to drive growth from the bottom up through business participation and consultation”.
Business expert and author Clare Bailey will also be in attendance speaking about the opportunities that businesses can take during the current climate, and how collaboration can be key to success.
Clare may also be a familiar face to some as she is currently delivering free 121 support to businesses in the East Lindsey, Boston and West Lindsey area.
This is a free event and open to all visitor economy businesses in the Lincolnshire Wolds and surrounding area. The event will close at 1pm followed with lunch and an opportunity to network with fellow businesses.
To book your free space go to lovelincolnshirewoldsconference.eventbrite.com.
For more information about Love Lincolnshire Wolds visit www.lovelincolnshirewolds.com. For more information about the conference, email [email protected]
For the latest news on West Lindsey District Council, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.
For the latest news on East Lindsey District Council, visit www.e-linsey.gov.uk.