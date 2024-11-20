Businessman seeks to distance himself from troubled Sleaford pub which faces losing its licence

The Grapes, Southgate, Sleaford Credit: LDRS

A Sleaford businessman has sought to distance himself from a town centre pub which is facing losing its licence next month.

The owners and manager of The Grapes on Southgate, Sleaford were called before a licensing hearing at North Kesteven District Council on Tuesday, November 12, after Lincolnshire Police claimed that large groups of customers often spilled into the road with a “serious level of violence” breaking out.

Lucy Darmon has been the designated premises supervisor since 2018, with EDS Sleaford Ltd, run by Emma and George Drury, as the premises licence holder. They claimed that all required improvements had been made, however, Lincolnshire Police said the venue had little control over customers, was understaffed and rarely had people on the door.

Committee members have concluded that management was “extremely poor” and they had “no confidence” they would operate within licensing rules.

The Grapes can continue to operate until December 7, unless an appeal is made.

However, John Price, the leaseholder of the entire property and owner of EDS B&B, the bed and breakfast business at the rear of the building, has contacted Lincolnshireworld to clarify matters.

He said: “I am the landlord and have the lease for the entire premises of 51 Southgate and EDS Sleaford Ltd is nothing to do with EDS B&B. I would like to distance myself.”

Mr Price explained that he had previously run a cafe from the venue fronting Southgate but then sub-let the unit on a freehold to Emma and George Drury operating as EDS Sleaford Ltd who are premises licence holders of The Grapes, with Lucy Darmon as designated premises supervisor.

Lucy Darmon was unable to attend the hearing due to work commitments, and her dad Russell Wills said the evidence was “misleading” and a “character assassination”.

At the licensing hearing Emma Drury said: “Every single item police have suggested we actively dealt with. We should have communicated that to police better.”

She claimed there were now door staff working from 10pm, and people could only take plastic cups outside rather than glasses.

She added: “We are trying to get better. We want to build a successful pub that’s a good part of Sleaford.”

EDS Sleaford rejected claims their pub was associated with violence.

All parties involved have 21 days to appeal the decision before the licence is revoked.