By Beverley: Permanent make-up shortlisted as a finalist at the Prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025

Beverley Blackshaw shines as a finalist in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards! This talented beauty professional from Alford, Lincolnshire is thrilled to announce her nomination as a finalist in the Best for Brows (SPMU) category. Being shortlisted is a genuine mark of excellence and she is to be acknowledged among the top in the UK.

Renowned for recognizing the most talented individuals in the hair and beauty industry, the UK Hair and Beauty Awards has acknowledged Beverley’s remarkable skills and unwavering passion. This recognition marks a significant milestone for Beverley, who is already a multi-award winning cosmetic tattoo artist. As a finalist, she stands among an elite group of innovators in the beauty sector, highlighting their exceptional talent, creativity, and determination.

In 2020, she discovered the transformative magic of permanent make-up. She had always felt self conscious about her naturally sparse eyebrows and filling them in became part of her daily make-up routine. Although she felt nervous about the procedure at first, she decided to give it a try. The outcome? A subtle yet powerful change that not only boosted her confidence but also saved her valuable time each morning. Realizing how much brows truly frame the face, creating balance and definition motivated her to pursue training in cosmetic tattooing.

Since then, she has enrolled in several 1:2:1 training courses with one of the UK's top permanent make-up artists and educators. Her dedication to excelling in the beauty industry has earned her a well-deserved spot as a finalist at the exclusive UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

HBA Finalist Beverley Blackshaw

Beverley extends her heartfelt thanks to her clients, supporters, and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for this thrilling recognition. She remains dedicated to helping every client embrace their natural beauty, ensuring they leave feeling confident, empowered, and beautiful. With over 50,000 hair and beauty businesses in the UK, will By Beverley. Permanent Make-Up make it to the National Top 50 at the Grand Final? Follow her socials or tune in to the FREE livestream on 30 August 2025 to find out.