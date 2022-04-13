No Caption ABCDE EMN-220504-161823001

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery in South Ormsby has produced 200 bottles of luxurious chocolatey gin in time for Easter.

Made with the finest organic cocoa beans with green cardamon, Cacao Gin is an indulgent twist to the distillery’s award-winning Burrell’s Dry Gin, described as a “an indulgent Easter egg for grown-ups”.

The limited edition gin also comes with a free garnishing pack from Garnish Me Up, making this an extra special treat. Only 200 bottles of Cacao Gin are being produced and it’s expected to sell out quickly.

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s head distiller, Tristan Jørgensen, said: “This rich, luxurious gin is like an Easter egg for grown ups - and it’s so deliciously indulgent. We love experimenting with new flavours and styles that explore the great possibilities of the UK’s favourite spirit, and Cacao Gin is our most unusual creation yet.

“The spirit has all the distinctive boldness of our signature Burrell’s Dry Gin, but with the finest organic cacao and green cardamon. It’s deliciously chocolatey with tonic water, but add a twist of orange and it’s a rich, zesty, aromatic treat.

“We all love Easter, but why crack open an egg when you can open up a bottle?”

This April marks the second anniversary of Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, and in that time, the distillery’s two flagship spirits - Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin and Burrell’s Dry Gin - have won a series of accolades from the World Gin Awards, The IWSC Awards, The Gin Guide, The Craft Gin Club and Lincolnshire Life’s Taste of Excellence Food & Drink Awards.