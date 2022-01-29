Cafe and salon plans for empty shop

Plans for the former hair salon on Billingborough High Street. EMN-220122-172321001

Plans have been submitted by Vicki Culverhouse, owner and managing director of Business to Business marketing service, Straightahead, for Number 3 High Street in Billingborough to become a number of separate units.

The firm’s offices are at the rear of the premises but she now wants to convert the front two-storey part of the building to create a cafe, small beauty salon and offices - all with their own entrances.

According to plans submitted to South Kesteven District Council, this would involve replacement of an external staircase to access the first floor offices and replacement of first floor windows and door on the rear of the property with grey upvc ones, as well as internal alterations.

The cafe will occupy the front ground floor of the premises and have a new door off the public footpath. The remainder of the property, including the existing single storey rear office unit, are accessed via a side passage/courtyard which has a security shutter. The salon would have a door off the courtyard. The shutter would be replaced or painted grey to match. The application states the proposed uses will work well together and are appropriate for the site.

Neighbours and locals have been consulted and, almost unanimously, they preferred the premises to be used as a small community cafe.

The district conservation officer noted that the building is in the village conservation area and is of considerable character. He requested further detail on the alterations and recommended the timber windows should be kept or replaced like for like.