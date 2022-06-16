Caistor business wins prime spot at county show

Season Street Food

As well as securing a prime spot at the showground during the Lincolnshire Show event next week, Season Street Food will receive a £250 cash prize, expert mentoring from Sparkhouse, a complimentary marketing session from Root Studio and point of sale material worth £300 from Ruddocks.

Open to entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 years old, the competition aims to help Lincolnshire start-ups by giving them the platform and tools required to excel in the early stages of becoming a new business owner.

This year, the competition saw the highest number of entries in three years.

Owner, of Season Street Food, Jenny Salmon, set up the new business venture in April 2022.

Specialising in producing artisan sandwiches, toasties and small plates for a feel-good lunch, the company only uses ingredients that are in season and locally sourced.

Jenny said: “Having dreamt about running a street food business for many years, and now requiring flexible working hours to better suit life with a young family, I decided that I wanted to bring delicious and exciting food to the people of Lincolnshire.

"The whole concept of the business is to raise awareness and improve access to the amazing produce and producers we have in the county and putting Lincolnshire's food scene on the map."

Grow with the Show is open to businesses under three years old and offers the winners the opportunity to host their own stand at the Lincolnshire Show – which this year takes place on June 22 and 23, taking on a royal purple theme to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jenny said: “During the event, I’ll be serving our seasonal, locally sourced menu out of our newly converted horse trailer, while also providing information on where our ingredients are sourced from so customers can support our producers where they can too.