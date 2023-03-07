Cake baker’s business boost

A Sleaford cake-baking entrepreneur has had a boost from former TV ‘Dragon’ Theo Paphitis.

Cakes for Chocoholics boss Teresa Fox.

Teresa Fox runs Cakes For Chocoholics and last week commented on Instagram to successful retail boss about her business during his ‘Small Business Sunday’.

She was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his more than half a million social media followers. The initiative, set up in 2010, supports UK small businesses. As a result, Cakes For Chocoholics has gained more followers and extra orders for their celebration cakes and cupcakes. They also profiled on www.theopaphitissbs.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teresa said: “After setting up my cake business in 2021 and more recently selling cupcakes at artisan and farmers markets locally, it is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile. And Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”