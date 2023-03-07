Cake baker’s business boost

Teresa Fox runs Cakes For Chocoholics and last week commented on Instagram to successful retail boss about her business during his ‘Small Business Sunday’.
She was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his more than half a million social media followers. The initiative, set up in 2010, supports UK small businesses. As a result, Cakes For Chocoholics has gained more followers and extra orders for their celebration cakes and cupcakes. They also profiled on www.theopaphitissbs.com.
Teresa said: “After setting up my cake business in 2021 and more recently selling cupcakes at artisan and farmers markets locally, it is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile. And Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”
Theo, a former investor on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, is a small business champion and chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue. He said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club, like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Cakes For Chocoholics every success.”