Julie Kulezich of Cherry Blossoms Cake Design. EMN-211031-135836001

Julie Kulezich, of Cherry Blossom Cake Designs, was named as one of 13 businesses shortlisted in the ‘Lincolnshire Life Taste of Excellence Awards’ and has now been told that she is one of three finalists.

Julie has been baking for many years prior to the creation of Cherry Blossoms, making cakes for friends and family.

And when she made a cake for a birthday at the care home where she works that received much praise, she was told she should make and sell her cakes.

Cherry Blossoms was officially started four years ago and Julie has made hundreds of cakes since then.

“It’s grown quite quickly over the last four years and I’m now getting quite a few wedding cake orders in for next year which is great. Anything that’s girly or fancy I love making,” Julie said.

Now Julie juggles her administrator job with making between 10 and 12 cakes a week and she said she was delighted to be recognised at the Taste of Excellence Awards.

“I’ve been a finalist before but to be one of the final three is fantastic, it’s nice to have made some progression,” she said.