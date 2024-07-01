Cakes, candles, pottery, and paintings all coming to Stourton

​Cake makers, potters, and painters are all coming to Stourton as a popular event returns next weekend.

​This July sees the return of the Lincolnshire Makers’ Summer Artisan Market at Stourton Woods on Sunday July 14, from 10am to 4pm, where more than 90 local Lincolnshire creatives, artists and food producers will be exhibiting their makes and products.

The event takes place in the Roundhouse in the woods, and visitors can expect a huge range of locally made products on offer this summer from cakes to candles, pottery to paintings, spirits to sauces and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented local musicians will provide a relaxed atmosphere, and just some of the food on offer will include Oh La La Fries, pizza from The Roaming Dough, The Ginger Pig, gourmet dining from Gourmazin, Ferry Ales Brewery, The Very Cool Coffee Bus, and desserts from The Choowee Cookie Company and ice cream from Wrights of Willingham – with gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian and vegan option.

Free activities running during the event include onsite lawn games, a scavenger hunt, and woodland walk.

Farm safaris will also run throughout the day and are wheelchair accessible. These can be booked online in advance via the Stourton Estates website at https://www.stourtonestates.co.uk/

The artisan market is dog friendly and entry is free, although a car parking fee of £5 will apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lincolnshire Makers group was founded by Jodie Mason in 2021 and currently consists of over 2200 local creatives.