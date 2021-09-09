Call to businesses to grab share of funding to give high streets facelift

The grant scheme will support building owners/occupiers to carry out improvements to the façades of buildings, replacing signage, introducing high quality shopfronts, repairs and works to bring vacant upper floors into use.

Local charity Heritage Lincolnshire is inviting business and property owners in the area to attend the online event on Tuesday, September 14, to find out how they could benefit from a Townscape Regeneration Grant under the recently announced Town Deal funding.

The five-year Townscape Heritage Project, which Heritage Lincolnshire will be delivering in partnership with East Lindsey District Council, aims to transform the heart of Mablethorpe and Skegness through a comprehensive regeneration programme.

The grant scheme will support building owners/occupiers to carry out improvements to the façades of buildings, replacing signage, introducing high quality shopfronts, repairs and works to bring vacant upper floors into use.

It will cover the High Street and Lumley Road area of Skegness and Mablethorpe High Street.

Project Officer, Natalie Lunt, said: "We will be holding an online event on the evening of Tuesday, September 14, for business/property owners to find out more about the scheme, meet the team working on the project and ask any questions they may have at this stage."