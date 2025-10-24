Can-Am powers a new chapter for Beckside Machinery

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) is continuing to expand its Can-Am off-road dealer network in the UK with the appointment of Beckside Machinery, a family-run business based in Market Rasen with strong roots in the agricultural sector. This strategic partnership enables Beckside Machinery to enhance its ATV and UTV offering and open new sales opportunities, alongside aiding BRP’s goal of increasing its market share in the utility sector.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement is part of Beckside’s ongoing commitment to invest in high-quality products that will grow its product portfolio and provide both new and existing customers with an innovative ATV or SSV that meets their needs and requirements. In addition, the new vehicles will complement the range of ATV and UTV attachments the business sells by providing customers with new opitons and configurations alongside the LinQ accessories available in the Can-Am portfolio.

The addition of Can-Am will enable the business to expand and invest in its teams so they can provide the highest possible service to customers, delivered through the training programmes the manufacturer makes available to the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All BRP’s vehicles are manufactured to a very high standard from the Rotax engines which power them to the innovative designs that improve the handling, comfort and ease of use when out on the trails or towing goods and equipment.

James and Katie Marks owners of Beckside Machinery

Rachael Turner, BRP commercial manager UK & Ireland, says, “We're thrilled to welcome Beckside Machinery to our growing dealer network. Its deep-rooted expertise in the agricultural sector, combined with a genuine passion for utility ATVs and SSVs, makes the company a perfect fit for the network. Beckside Machinery has hit the ground running from the day our products reached its showroom, and we’re confident its knowledge and drive will strengthen our community. Together, we’re excited to meet the constantly evolving needs of its customer base and showcase what our ATVs and UTVs bring to the table.”

James Marks, director, Beckside Machinery Ltd, adds, “Can-Am has been firmly on our radar for some time and we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome its ATVs and UTVs into our business. This is a brand that truly stands out,not just for the exceptional build quality of its machines, which align perfectly with our commitment to premium, high-performance equipment, but also because it is a petrol-powered range that fills a clear gap in our market. This is another milestone for our growing business, and we’re excited about what this partnership means for our customers and our future growth."