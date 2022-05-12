Caravan Park near Skegness goes on market for £2.8m

Roses Park Caravan Park at Anderby Creek is being marketed by real estate agents Avison Young (UK) Limited as an opportunity to carry on in its present form or a lodge development.
The agents describe the park as established with a total income for 2022 of £186,597 excluding VAT.
It is situated on Sea Road in “an unspoilt section of the Lincolnshire coast south between Skegness and Mablethorpe”.
"The property comprises a holiday static park laid out in a traditional style on a level site close to the beach,” the agent says. “It includes a former reception and
shop which is being converted into 8 letting units.
"The park entrance is from Beach Road and the pitches are laid out along a central road with the majority of pitches having grass parking alongside.
“The building, with garage at the rear, is located at the park entrance.”