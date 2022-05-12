Caravan Park near Skegness goes on market for £2.8m

Roses Caravan Site in Anderby Creek has gone on the market.

Roses Park Caravan Park at Anderby Creek is being marketed by real estate agents Avison Young (UK) Limited as an opportunity to carry on in its present form or a lodge development.

The agents describe the park as established with a total income for 2022 of £186,597 excluding VAT.

It is situated on Sea Road in “an unspoilt section of the Lincolnshire coast south between Skegness and Mablethorpe”.

"The property comprises a holiday static park laid out in a traditional style on a level site close to the beach,” the agent says. “It includes a former reception and

shop which is being converted into 8 letting units.

"The park entrance is from Beach Road and the pitches are laid out along a central road with the majority of pitches having grass parking alongside.