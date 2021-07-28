Caravanners in Ingoldmells to take council to court over contact changes

Caravanners at the Kingfisher Caravan Park in Ingoldmells have been fighting to stay on site for two years and are now taking ELDC to court.

Kingfisher Caravan Park has been owned by East Lindsey District Council since 1974 and initially caravanners were happy with the authority's "excellent, friendly and efficient service" having been told there was no age limit for their vans so long as they were well-maintained.

However, since 2017, due to a policy change, caravanners with vans over 15 years have been fighting to keep their vans on site.

There are around 34,000 caravans across the East Lindsey Coast with an economic value at just under £543,000,000 in 2019, according to ELDC.

The Skegness Standard last spoke to caravaners on the authority's Kingfisher park in 2019 when it was believed there were more than 680 vans on site and 230 faced being removed unless owners were granted a year's grace if they pass an inspection.

However, last year's deadline was extended, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, until the end of this year.

Already an estimated 300 caravans have moved off site leaving empty spaces and, according to campaigners, losing the authority "£1million a year" in ground rents.

Stuart Allen owns six caravans on Kingfisher which he says are booked out for the summer. He said:

"Since taking over the site East Lindsey District Council's policy has always been that there was no age limit and you could stop on the site as long as you kept your caravan in good condition.

"I have caravans on here aged between 10 and 20 years which are immaculate and people come back year after year to stay in them.

"We believe ELDC wants to make this a premium site attracting people from London, but what about the working families who have been coming to the coast for years.

"Many of the caravan owners bought them for somewhere to stay when they retired - they are in their 60s now and don't have £30,000 to upgrade them.

"And why should they when other sites are still selling 15 year old vans for £25,000.

"It makes no sense. More and more people are taking staycations but the site is full of empty pitches - this couldn't have come at a worse time."

The legal action could take two years to resolve. In the meantime, caravanners claim they have signed the new agreements 'under duress' informing the council this was the case and then proceeded to challenge what they were doing.

To follow the campaign, visit the Caravan Owners' Group at kingfishercaravanpark.comThe Skegness Standard approached East Lindsey District Council for a comment and received this response: "As a council we have made a commitment to investing in and improving Kingfisher Caravan Park, to the benefit of the licensees and visitors who we know value and cherish the site.

"In order for us to do this, and to ensure the sustainability of the site, in 2019 we introduced a 20-year age limit – not 15 years as purported by Mr Allen.

"Recognising the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and taking on board feedback we received, in 2020 we offered all licensees whose caravan would contravene the 20-year age limit at the end of the year a further annual licence. Thereby ensuring that no caravan would need to be upgraded or relocated until 31 December 2021 and hopefully providing some peace of mind during what was a tumultuous time.

"The changes to the terms and conditions for our licensees are just one part of a wider programme of work that we have undertaken at Kingfisher, which has included significant investment, which again, will help us to ensure that the park remains as sustainable operation and that can be enjoyed for years to come."

