Care home celebrates autumn in style

Staff and residents at Barchester’s the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham celebrated Autumn and Halloween with an Autumn Fair by hosting a day of community themed fun, activity and song.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Residents at the Maple Leaf Lodge enjoyed attending the fair with their friends, family and members of the local community. The fair featured a mulled cider stall, tombola, cake bake sale and musical entertainment courtesy of Sue Tinkler.

General Manager, Kerry Angeloni said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to our Autumn Fair. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents loved welcoming members of the community into our home and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

The Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf are Home provides residential care, respite care and dementia care.

