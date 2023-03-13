Celebrating first year of new store with special weekend

​After a hugely successful first year in their new home, a Louth-born baby store will be celebrating their anniversary with a special event.

Charlotte and Ben at the opening of Millie & Ralph in Holton le Clay in March 2022.

​Charlotte and Ben Arscott, of baby products business Millie & Ralph, are planning a very exciting in-store event this weekend to celebrate their first birthday of their Holton Le Clay Baby Store's grand opening last year.

The couple first launched Millie & Ralph – named after Amelia and her hamster Ralph – during the Covid-19 pandemic as an online business from a number of warehouses in Louth.

But then in 2022, the couple decided to expand the business to offer their services to families near Grimsby and open their own store after a property became available at Unit 5 on Peacefield Business Park in Holton le Clay.

The in-store event will be taking place this weekend on Friday (March 17), Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm on the Friday, 10am to 5pm on the Saturday, and 10am to 3pm on the Sunday.

During the weekend, Millie & Ralph will be offering exclusive offers in store across leading brands such as Cybex, Cosatto, and more.

Any customers placing a travel system order will also have the chance to win back their order in a prize draw, and there will be a number of fun games in store, with prizes to be won including a Joolz Aer Stroller worth £419 by taking part in a fast fold challenge, sponsored by Joolz.

There will also be goody bags and cupcakes to enjoy.

Parents-to-be will also be able to chat to experts during the weekend.

