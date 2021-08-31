Celebrations to mark 25 years’ service by staff member to Boston care home residents

Celebrating 25 years at Hunters Creek Care Home, floor manager Mandy Stopper and her colleagues.

Mandy Stopper joined Hunters Creek Care Home, in London Road, in August 1996 as a care assistant.

Through diligence, she rose to the role of senior care assistant and then floor manager – her current position.

She said: “I am very proud of my career at Hunters Creek. After all these years I still enjoy working at the home. The most rewarding part of my role is being with our residents, they make every day worthwhile. I also work with a fantastic team who support each other and help make Hunters Creek such a great community.”