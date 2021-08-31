Celebrations to mark 25 years’ service by staff member to Boston care home residents

Mandy Stopper joined Hunters Creek Care Home, in London Road, in August 1996 as a care assistant.
Through diligence, she rose to the role of senior care assistant and then floor manager – her current position.
She said: “I am very proud of my career at Hunters Creek. After all these years I still enjoy working at the home. The most rewarding part of my role is being with our residents, they make every day worthwhile. I also work with a fantastic team who support each other and help make Hunters Creek such a great community.”
Home manager Rachel French said: “Mandy’s long service underlines her loyalty to our residents and to Hunters Creek. Mandy is a perfect example of what can be achieved through hard work, training, and commitment. She has forged a fantastic career for herself and is an amazing role model for anyone looking for a career in care. I am very proud of her”