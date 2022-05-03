Chair of Lincolnshire Chamber to step down

Gary Headland is stepping down as Chair later this year

Gary, who recently resigned from his role as CEO at the Lincoln College Group as he took up a different position outside the county, has served as Chair since early 2019, when he took over from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Ursula Lidbetter.

He previously had been a member of the Board for some years.

The Chamber is now looking for a new Chair to take over and lead the organisation forward supporting its vision of ‘supporting Lincolnshire businesses to grow and succeed’.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Chamber, said: “We are forever grateful to Gary for all his hard work and support he has given us over the years, it really has been invaluable.

“I encourage business leaders across all sectors to consider applying for this role, which brings with it a lot of exciting opportunities and the chance to really make a difference to the Lincolnshire business community.

“We wish Gary all the best in his future endeavours.”

Gary Headland said: “Whilst I am sad to be moving on, I have no doubt my successor will be able to continue the good work we are doing.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of the Board and before that a non-executive director, and though of course there have been challenging times over the past two years with the pandemic, I feel the Chamber has come out stronger than ever.

“Taking up the position of the Chair is a great opportunity to really help businesses, great and small, find their potential and grow with one common goal – making Lincolnshire a thriving place to live and work.

“With heartfelt thanks to all Board members current and old, Simon, the Chamber team, and everyone who has supported me during my time here.”

Anyone interested in applying for the position of Chair is being asked to submit a CV and cover letter by May 31, with interviews set to take place on June 10.

To view the job description and to submit your application visit the vacancy at www.lincs-chamber.co.uk