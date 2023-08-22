Chamber of Commerce's successful networking garden party​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The picturesque gardens of Wellingore Hall were transformed into a hub of professional networking and camaraderie on August 3 at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce Summer Garden Party.

Welly wanging in full swing at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce Summer Garden Party at Wellingore Hall, Wellingore. Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography

With almost 200 people in attendance, the event, supported by Waldeck, Nicholsons Chartered Accountants and University of Lincoln, proved to be a resounding success, bringing together a diverse array of businesses from across Lincolnshire for an afternoon of meaningful interactions and relationship-building.

Guests tested their skills and unleashed their competitive spirit with traditional garden games, including croquet, high striker and ‘welly wanging’ with trophies awarded for the first, second and third longest ‘welly wang’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wood fired pizza and summer drinks were served by local village bar, The Red Lion whilst guests enjoyed the sounds of a saxophonist.

Charlotte Watson, Deputy Chief Executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming positive response to the Summer Garden Party. Our aim was to create a relaxed and enjoyable environment where people can truly unwind and be themselves.

“It was extremely encouraging to witness businesspeople from different backgrounds and industries come together, share their stories, and plant the seeds for potential collaborations that can drive innovation and progress and working closely with our members, Waldeck to deliver the event is testament to the power and value of partnership working.”