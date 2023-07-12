Change of use plans for Lissington pub withdrawn

​Plans to convert a village pub into a dwelling have been withdrawn by the applicant.

Plans to convert the White Hart Inn at Lissington into a dwelling have been withdrawn by the owners. Image: Google Streetview

​Owners of the White Hart at Lissington, Allison Redstone and Ronnie Grech, had applied to West Lindsey District Council for a change of use from public house to domestic.

In a supporting statement, they said they had taken on the pub in 2020 ‘full of hope and optimism’. However, with the pandemic taking hold, they spent their time during the enforced closure to undertake renovations and were finally ready to open for trading in December 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Redstone described an initial buoyancy to trade, however, even though they had tried a number of ‘new ideas’, with rising costs outgoings were exceeding income.

She said: “We had to make the very difficult decision to close our doors at the beginning of this year as we were sliding further and further into debt, unable to meet all our outgoings.”

The proposed plans for the change of use had been met with opposition from local residents, leading to the formation of a campaign group - Friends of the White Hart.

A spokesman for the group said: “The pub has been a valued community asset for centuries and its loss would be deeply felt.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plans had also received more than 50 objections on West Lindsey District Council’s planning website ahead of the withdrawal.