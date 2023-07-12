Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Change of use plans for Lissington pub withdrawn

​Plans to convert a village pub into a dwelling have been withdrawn by the applicant.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:23 BST
Plans to convert the White Hart Inn at Lissington into a dwelling have been withdrawn by the owners. Image: Google StreetviewPlans to convert the White Hart Inn at Lissington into a dwelling have been withdrawn by the owners. Image: Google Streetview
Plans to convert the White Hart Inn at Lissington into a dwelling have been withdrawn by the owners. Image: Google Streetview

​Owners of the White Hart at Lissington, Allison Redstone and Ronnie Grech, had applied to West Lindsey District Council for a change of use from public house to domestic.

In a supporting statement, they said they had taken on the pub in 2020 ‘full of hope and optimism’. However, with the pandemic taking hold, they spent their time during the enforced closure to undertake renovations and were finally ready to open for trading in December 2021.

Ms Redstone described an initial buoyancy to trade, however, even though they had tried a number of ‘new ideas’, with rising costs outgoings were exceeding income.

Most Popular

She said: “We had to make the very difficult decision to close our doors at the beginning of this year as we were sliding further and further into debt, unable to meet all our outgoings.”

The proposed plans for the change of use had been met with opposition from local residents, leading to the formation of a campaign group - Friends of the White Hart.

A spokesman for the group said: “The pub has been a valued community asset for centuries and its loss would be deeply felt.”

The plans had also received more than 50 objections on West Lindsey District Council’s planning website ahead of the withdrawal.

A public meeting had been arranged to discuss the proposed plans and look at a way forward for tomorrow evening (Thursday, July 13) in Lissington Church. At the time of going to press it had not been confirmed whether this would still go ahead.

Related topics:West Lindsey District Council