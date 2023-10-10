Chapel Garden Centre is delighted to have raised an impressive £551.53 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning last month. This charitable event, organised annually by Macmillan Cancer Support, aims to raise funds to help improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

The Macmillan ‘world’s biggest’ coffee morning happened across the UK on Friday, September 29th and this year, Chapel Garden Centre, which is part of the largest UK family-run garden centre group British Garden Centres, opened its doors to welcome customers for a delightful cup of coffee or tea, accompanied by an array of delicious sweet and savoury treats baked by the restaurant teams.

Chapel was one of the top five fundraising centres in the British Garden Centres group. As well as coffee, cake, and savouries to be enjoyed, customers could try their luck on the tombola, buy raffle tickets and try to win prizes at individual centres.

Macmillan Cancer Support is crucial to families and offers medical advice, emotional assistance, and financial aid to cancer patients.

