Cheers! New taproom opening this weekend

The Luda Taproom is opening this weekend.

Luda Brewing Co have officially launched their brand online and will be celebrating their Taproom opening on Saturday (August 20) at their brewery on Fairfield Industrial Estate, Louth .

The name “Luda” was inspired from the River Lud which runs through the town of Louth, where the owners are from, and where the brewery is based.

Luda produces and sells a variety of beverages, including its flagship Luda Lager, Funky Slice East Coast IPA, Scream & Stout, and ‘YesYes’ Hard Seltzers – a popular alcoholic sparkling water that contains only 95 calories, vegan friendly, gluten free and is low in carbs.

Joe Byrd - Head Brewer.

Joe Byrd, head brewer at Luda said: “I’m delighted to be able to turn my passion in to local produce here in Lincolnshire.

"I began brewing in 2014 in the United States and have been perfecting beer recipes since. I’ve now found the ideal mix and I can’t wait for the people of Louth to give it a taste”.

The company was launched by Kieran Matchett, Jonny Waller and Mark Mumby in 2021 as they collectively wanted to produce amazing tasting beer and seltzers, which became a reality when they started brewing in the cold winter months last year with head brewer, Joe.

Joe, Kieran, Jonny and Mark are now inviting the public to visit their brewery for the family friendly event on Saturday, from 2pm onwards, where there will be live bands, burgers and you can purchase and enjoy their craft beers and other beverages, as well as merchandise such as bucket hats, t-shirts and baseball caps.

Customers can buy all of these products at www.theludabrewco.com, from The Panacea bar in Louth, and from the brewery itself.