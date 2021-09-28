Chicken Run scheme from Sleaford-area employer returns for 2021 to aid communities

Kerry Robinson, left, from Moy Park Anwick with Lina Ezerkalne from Sleaford Community Larder. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography

Last year, Moy Park launched a community outreach scheme to show its support for key workers, the elderly, and others hit hard by the pandemic. Dubbed Chicken Run, it involved food boxes being delivered to worthy individuals based on public nominations.

The scheme returned for 2021, with an alfresco theme.

Ellen Wright, Moy Park brand manager, said: “This time around, we expanded Moy Park’s Chicken Run and adopted a BBQ theme – we felt it was important to reflect on the past year and appreciate what our consumers have been through and how their lifestyles have changed.

“Now that we can meet outdoors with family and friends again, we wanted to show how our brand is an integral part of getting people together, be it at a picnic or a barbecue, and we would love to see Moy Park products playing a role in creating new memorable and meaningful moments.”