Chippy up for award again

Ruby and Raj Pahal of ruby's Plaice in Heckington.

A fish and chip shop is in the mix for a regional award for the second year running.

Ruby’s Plaice in Kyme Road in Heckington won the ‘best fish and chip shop’ award category for Lincolnshire and nationally at last year’s England Business Awards.

It was delighted to learn it has again made the shortlist for the regional award and will attend the ceremony in Nottingham’s Crown Plaza Hotel on July 28.

The business is run by Raj and Ruby Pahal and Raj said: “We have added a couple of things to our menu and added more vegetarian options, but we still want to be a traditional fish and chip shop, focusing on sourcing the best possible ingredients."