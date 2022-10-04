Christmas com to Louth garden centre

Louth Garden Centre's Christmas display.

Louth Garden Centre, part of British Garden Centres owned and led by The Stubbs family, is opening its doors to this year’s Christmas department on Saturday, and is one of the garden centre’s most highly anticipated events, with thousands of people from all over the region expected to visit during the lead-up to Christmas.

With Christmas displays, Santa’s Grotto, festive food in the restaurant, gifts, cards, and real trees, the garden centre’s Christmas slogan this year is “We’ve Got Christmas All Wrapped Up”.

Tony Yates, centre manager at Louth Garden Centre, said: “We are all excited for customers to see the department this year. The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

"This year, we opened in early October to meet our customers’ demand, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year. It is a truly magical winter wonderland.”

The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant offers a range of festive treats leading up to Christmas, and their Christmas dinners draw in thousands of customers with an appetite for festive food.

Bookings for Christmas parties are already being taken.

Tony added: “We really look forward to this time of year. Welcoming customers through our doors and being part of their Christmas celebrations is a joy for all the team here.”