Millstream Square in Sleaford is all set to see a return of its Christmas Market on Sunday December 3.

The shopping street off Southgate will be filled with festive cheer as the annual Christmas Market returns between 10am and 3pm, to coincide with Sleaford Town Council’s main Christmas Market event.

Millstream will showcase a range of local artisans and makers stalls, with food and live music throughout.

Visitors to the market can browse stalls selling everything from unique gifts and handmade crafts to delicious local produce. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, whether you're looking for a special present for a loved one or simply want to soak up the festive atmosphere.

There will many other independent events going on that day too, including festive attractions at Bristol Arcade, The Hub and Sleaford Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival. This means that there will be something for everyone to enjoy in Sleaford on this special day.*

There will be a variety of food and drink stalls at Millstream Square Christmas Market, so you can be sure to find something to your taste, including award-winning street food from Delicacy of South Asia (DOSA).

Whether you are looking for a hearty winter warmer or a sweet treat, you'll be spoilt for choice.

There will be live music throughout the day, including the local concert band, creating a truly festive atmosphere.

you can also go and support the local businesses. All of the stalls at the market are run by local artisans and makers, so you can be sure that you are buying unique and high-quality products.

Entry to the market is free, so get along and enjoy the festive fun!