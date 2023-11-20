​Christmas markets bringing joy all across East Lindsey

​A number of Christmas markets are set to bring Christmas joy to towns across East Lindsey.

Louth Rotary Club at Louth Christmas Market 2022. Photo: John Aron Photography

Alongside East Lindsey District Council's weekly street markets in Louth (Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays), Horncastle (Thursdays and Saturdays), and Spilsby (Mondays), there will be a range of specialist markets held throughout this month and December.

First up will be Alford, Wainfleet and Skegness’s Christmas Markets, which will take place this Saturday (November 25), where shoppers will be able to pick up a special gift for a loved on, or some local produce to add the finishing touches to their festive meals.

Skegness’s market will be held over both Saturday and Sunday (November 25 and 26).

Wragby and Spilsby are holding their Christmas markets on Saturday December 2, and Louth’s Big Christmas Market will be on Sunday 3.

The following weekend will see Mablethorpe’s Christmas Market on Saturday December 9, with Horncastle’s to take place on Sunday 10

The last Food and Farmers' markets of the year will be held on Thursday December 14 in Horncastle and in Louth on Friday 8 and Wednesday 20 December.

The Winter Market in Louth takes place on Sunday December 17 with a range of stalls selling a variety of goods including a selection of quality food, crafts and gifts. Santa will be there with his sleigh provided by Louth Lions, and there will also be entertainment from Cheeky Face Entertainment face painter and Twist and Make Balloon Modelling, with Moonshiners providing the music.

There will be no ELDC markets from Christmas Eve to Tuesday January 2, 2024. The first weekly market back will be Wednesday January 3.