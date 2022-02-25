Chuckling £500k investment in new warehouse brings more jobs to Skegness

The new Chuckling Cheese warehouse.

The Chuckling Cheese Company bagan its move into the new premises on the A52 Business Park in December last year, which provides them with 10 time the space they had.

Company directors, Emma and Stuart Colclough, say they are now delighted to announce The Chuckling Cheese Company’s transition is complete.

Upscaling the warehouse created the need for a larger team to manage production, operation, and distribution.

The new warehouse offers 10 times as much space.

In recent months the company has increased the number of warehouse staff by 50%, including six new roles, making a positive impact on the local area.

The company offers a wide variety of roles in a positive, chuckling environment with strong leads to progress on a career path all-year round.

The office team has dedicated customer service advisors and administrative members, with a new

marketing department. The growth of these two departments will be working closely with the expansion of products and services to improve sales and profitability throughout the future.

Alongside the increase in employees, the move has required a large increase in stock.

The new warehouse is able to hold 200% more products than the company could at the start of 2021, in their previous location.

There are three loading bays, which allows haulage to be transported in and out of quickly and efficiently.

This will allow the company to serve their nationwide stores and ever-growing Chuckling community. Stores will receive larger deliveries and Chuckling customers will have varied and quicker processing times

The company has recently branched out into customisable and bespoke products, as well as sweet, savoury and boozy treats to suit everyone.

They also recently announced that such a significant expansion of stock lines will improve their wholesale,

corporate gifting, and stores offerings, allowing them to bring a wider range of products to a wider audience.

Emma Colclough, Director, commented: “After the years we’ve all had, we can agree the expansion will bring all the team closer together.