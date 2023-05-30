Civic Trust awards the best and worst of Sleaford street scene

Praised, a Sleaford and District Civic Trust award for the new mosaics in Gladstone's Yard passageway.

The scheme was commissioned by Sleaford Town Council under the past mayor, Coun Anthony Brand, for the passageway linking Southgate and Money’s Yard, known as Gladstone’s Yard.

A group of local enthusiastic mosaic artists, known as MosArt was given the job of creating six panels, all featuring notable landmarks around the town and reflecting the area’s rich history.

They were completed in 2020 and installed last year.

The former post office on Southgate earns the Mess of the Year award for a third consecutive year.

At the annual meeting of Sleaford and District Civic Trust last week, chairman David Marriage said there had been very little building construction of note during the past year to deserve a civic trust award. The awards are given to projects completed during the past year that enhance and promote quality of design in the town’s street scene.

However, he said the panel had agreed that the mosaics had improved that area of the town. A formal presentation will be made to the town council once a new mayor is elected.

Mr Marriage added that the civic trust had again given the Mess of the Year award to the former post office in Southgate which stands empty and dilapidated.

This is the third year running that the building has earned the accolade, since the post office relocated from the premises when the lease was not renewed.

Leeds-based property owners Telereal Trillium confirmed in 2021 that it was in the process of doing a refurbishment of the building following the previous tenant’s vacation, but declined to comment when given the award for a second time.

The fascia boards have fallen off and the property remains with a ‘To Let’ sign.

Ian Chisholm, head of marketing at Telereal Trillium, said this week: “We are keen to re-let the property and work with the new tenant ensuring a positive impact within the town.”