Clarks shoe shop forced to close in Sleaford due to high street pressures

The Clarks shoe shop franchise in Sleaford has closed suddenly this week with owners citing the increasing pressures of trading on the UK high street.

It was revealed by the store manager on Facebook on Wednesday September 10 that the store on the corner of Southgate and Bristol Arcade had ceased trading at the end of the previous day and customers reacted in shock and sadness at the loss of another long-standing pillar of the town’s high street.

It has been owned and run by the Radley family board of directors, who said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Radley Footwear Limited after 43 wonderful years of serving our local community, trading as Clarks Franchised stores. Our last day of business was Tuesday September 9."

The Sleaford store staff, along with those of six other local franchised stores, were made redundant when they closed on the same day. The manager said she had been working at the Sleaford store for over eight years and 23 years for Clarks.

The directors explained: “This decision has not come easily and is one that we’ve considered deeply over recent times. Unfortunately, the increasing costs and mounting pressures of operating on the UK high street have made it unsustainable for us to continue this journey.”

Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions Limited say they have been instructed to assist in placing the company into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation. Any queries regarding the liquidation should be directed to [email protected]

Customers with questions regarding orders should contact Clarks via the website at www.clarks.com .

The Radley family added: “For four decades, we have been privileged to be part of your lives, sharing in both your everyday moments and landmark occasions in particular those first shoes. We have taken immense pride in

offering quality products and services while striving to maintain the values and warmth of a family business. It is the loyalty and friendships of our customers and the dedication of our incredible staff that have made this experience so rewarding.

“We are endlessly grateful to every single customer who has supported us along the way. Your loyalty and patronage have meant the world to us and have been the driving force behind our perseverance and passion.”

They thanked their “amazing staff” for their loyalty and hard work being part of their family, adding: “Though Radley Footwear Limited has closed its doors, the memories and connections made will remain with us always.”