Darren Thompson, founder and owner of Ascend Climbing Gym, have secured £160k investment to set up their second site in Lincoln City Centre

Darren Thompson, owner of Ascend Climbing Gym, has received funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) and the Community Investment Enterprise Facility (CIEF), backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS).

The Lincolnshire bouldering only climbing gym will use the finance to kit out their new site and offer a range of new wall layouts, while focusing on providing young people with the chance to experience and progress in the sport.

Ascend Climbing Gym provides an accessible route into climbing for novices and a variety of challenges for experienced climbers, with a welcoming atmosphere for climbers of all levels.

In 2019 Darren opened the Louth-based climbing gym, with plans in 2020 to open a site in Lincoln city centre.

After being severely impacted by Covid-19, the company was forced to delay the opening of their Lincoln city centre site due to the strict lockdown rules.

Despite the challenges faced by Darren, Ascend Climbing Gym is now able to expand to Lincoln city centre.

Darren, a director at Ascend Climbing Gym, commented: “First Enterprise enabled me to expand my climbing gym business by building a second gym, this has safeguarded our business and the jobs of our staff whilst creating several new jobs.”

Matthew Wright, investment manager at First Enterprise - Enterprise Loans, added: “We at First Enterprise-Enterprise Loans are delighted to be able to support Darren in opening his new city centre branch.

“With restrictions now eased, hustle and bustle is returning to town centres and having a climbing gym is a great addition to the already superb city that is Lincoln.”