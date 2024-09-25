Vapes seized at Skegness Mini Market. Photo: Lincs Police

A convenience store in Skegness has been ordered to cose by police.

The Skegness Mini Market in Roman Bank, Skegness has been ordered to close by magistrates for the next three months.

On Thursday September 12, Lincolnshire Police officers teamed up with Trading Standards officers to impose a closure order on the business which is alleged to have been used for the sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Members of the Police Licensing team helped with test purchasing and arrested one person working in the shop. The Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the closure to ensure there was no breach of the peace and to assist in the identification of the people found on the premises.

It is stated by police that concerns were being raised by members of the public about the products being sold at the premises, and police have been working hard in the background to address the problem, gathering evidence and taking statements to achieve this closure order granted by the court last week.

The order lasts for three months and is in place until midnight on December 11 2024.

The police thanked the community, which has offered help and support throughout this process, providing vital information which enabled officers to secure this closure order.

In a statement they said: “The court found on Thursday September 12 that a person has engaged in criminal behaviour on the premises. The court believed that if the closure order were not imposed that the criminal behaviour would be likely to continue.”

Andy Wright, Principal Trading Standards Officer said: “We have seized huge quantities of illegal vapes from this premises on three occasions. We have had some of the items tested and found that the nicotine content is approximately half that described on the label. In one case the nicotine content was described as two per cent, yet it was in fact 0.2 per cent. If purchasers of these products think they’re getting a bargain, they are not.”

The order prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the property with a few exceptions to allow maintenance.

If anyone does anything which they are prohibited from doing by this order, they are liable for arrest and could receive up to 51 weeks in prison, or a fine, or both.

Billy Spence, Community Beat Manager for Skegness said: “We are resolute in our determination to deal with the sale of illegal tobacco products and the associated criminality this often brings. We are aware of how shops selling these products are a concern for our community - we are working hard to address these concerns as robustly as possible.”