Cloudy start but more sunshine promised for rest of Bank Holiday

Thousands of people headed to the coast with car parks in Skegness filling by lunchtime.
After a cloudy start on Sunday, more sunshine is expected for the rest of the Bank Holiday, according to the Met Office.
Today:
Any fog patches soon clearing, with low cloud retreating back to the coast, leaving a good deal of sunshine for most. Widely warm, but it will feel cooler along some North Sea coasts, where low cloud may persist. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Tonight:
A dry night, with some clear spells inland. Low cloud will drift back in off the North Sea overnight. A cooler night in some rural areas under clearer spells. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Monday:
Another fine and dry day, with plenty of strong sunshine. Early low cloud retreating back to the east coast. A warm day for most, but feeling cooler on east coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Fine and dry with warm sunny spells Tuesday and Wednesday. Low cloud drifting in from the North Sea overnight, clearing by day. Rain band moving northeast on Thursday, turning fresher.
Updated: 04:00 (UTC+1) on Sun 30 May 2021