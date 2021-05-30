Cloudy start but more sunshine promised for rest of Bank Holiday

Thousands of people headed to the coast with car parks in Skegness filling by lunchtime.

After a cloudy start on Sunday, more sunshine is expected for the rest of the Bank Holiday, according to the Met Office.

Today:

Crowds heading to the beach in Skegness on Bank Holiday Saturday.

Any fog patches soon clearing, with low cloud retreating back to the coast, leaving a good deal of sunshine for most. Widely warm, but it will feel cooler along some North Sea coasts, where low cloud may persist. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight:

A dry night, with some clear spells inland. Low cloud will drift back in off the North Sea overnight. A cooler night in some rural areas under clearer spells. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Monday:

Another fine and dry day, with plenty of strong sunshine. Early low cloud retreating back to the east coast. A warm day for most, but feeling cooler on east coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Fine and dry with warm sunny spells Tuesday and Wednesday. Low cloud drifting in from the North Sea overnight, clearing by day. Rain band moving northeast on Thursday, turning fresher.