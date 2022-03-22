Coach business pays tribute to co-founder

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220314-115411001

Sleafordian Coaches, of East Road, has called its new coach ‘Sir Donald’ in tribute to Don Broughton, one of three men who set up the business (as Sleaford Taxi Company) in 1964.

In revealing the name of the new coach to its followers on Facebook, the family-run business described Don – who died in 2020, aged 81 – as ‘an inspirational figure’.

Managing director Mark Broughton, Don’s son, said: “It is a very proud moment that the new coach will not only have the registration DB22 SLE, but will also be named ‘Sir Donald’ – a fitting tribute to my father, our co-founder.

“We have all had a torrid time during the last couple of years but hopefully the good times are in front of us.”

The new coach is the business’ fourth in five years (the last two were also named after family members – Finley and Emilia, great-grandchildren to Don), and third that is fully accessible, with it being able to carry up to four wheelchairs.

Thanks are given to David Allen, at Allen Signs Ltd, for work on the vinyls.

Hannah Mountcastle, another director at the business, said: “As Don’s grandaughter, it is an honour to work for the business which he started nearly 60 years ago.

“I feel very lucky to have been given the opportunity to progress the company further and was immensely proud when my Grandad Don gave my brother, my husband and myself directorship on his last Christmas with us.