Coach operator scoops five awards at national rally

A family-run coach company has won five awards at a national event including the UK Coach of the Year 2023.

​Director Paul Cartwright (right) and driver Terry Baker with the trophies.

A & P Travel, based in Osbournby, attended the 67th UK Coach Rally in Blackpool earlier this month and managed to scoop five top awards, including the prestigious UK Coach of the Year 2023 award.

Company director Paul Cartwright admitted he was delighted and a little emotional on returning from the even which took place over the weekend of April 1, after a tough time for the coach travel industry throughout Covid.

A&P Travel, which runs holidays and tours across the country, and Mr Cartwright described the weekend success as “unbelievable”, with the team also winning Best Touring/Express Luxury Coach 2023; the Peter Rogers Shield for the top CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport) member; the Martin Cornell Trophy for being the highest placed UK Coach Operators Association member in all classes; and the John Fielder Memorial Trophy for best coach from a small fleet.

Driver Terry Baker was also a finalist in the UK Coach Rally Driver of the Year, having been put through his paces by inspectors at Blackpool.

Paul said: “To even get into the final is such an achievement and he made such a great attempt.

“He should be very proud and I remain very grateful to him for his dedication, loyal service and his help especially over this recent weekend.”

He added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received these awards and after the events of the last three years, this success really draws a line under some very challenging times that our little family company has had to endure.

“We would like to thank the rally organisers, marshalls, judges, fellow competitors, industry friends for another fantastic event which was blessed with sunshine.

“We would also like to thank our valued customers as, without you, we would have no business.

“Now we get back to doing what we do best, providing the people of Lincolnshire with days out of interest alongside quality holidays and short breaks, touring the UK and Europe in style, in comfort and in award-winning vehicles.”