Coffee shop chain expands operation in Boston through supermarket collaboration, opening new café in store

Mayor of Boston Coun Barrie Pierpoint at the opening of the new Costa Coffee café at Boston's Asda store.

A coffee shop chain has expanded its operation in Boston, opening a café inside one of the town’s supermarkets.

Costa Coffee now has a base at Asda’s Lister Way supermarket, as part of a collaboration between the two businesses.

The Costa Coffee café opened on Thursday (October 23), with the Mayor of Boston Coun Barrie Pierpoint performing the ribbon-cutting honours.

Tom Falk, head of property at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Asda and bring our much-loved Costa Coffee experience to shoppers in Boston. This store is all about convenience and comfort – offering customers the chance to enjoy their favourite coffee in a friendly and familiar setting.”

The cutting of the ribbon to mark the opening.

Ian McEvans, vice president of commercial food at Asda, said: “Our cafés are an important part of the shopping experience for many of our customers, so we’re excited to be working with an established and popular brand like Costa Coffee.

“While many of our competitors are closing their cafés, we remain committed to offering a café option for our customers and are confident that Costa Coffee will deliver an excellent experience for customers who enjoy a quick brew or bite to eat while shopping in our Boston store.”

Costa Coffee also has a branch in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre, one off the A16 at Wyberton, and another planned for off the A52 at Wyberton Fen, near McDonald’s.