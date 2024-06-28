COLUMN: What could the election mean for business?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Hills, Head of Tax at Duncan & Toplis considers the impact of what Labour and the Conservatives are promising in this week's election

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

With a newly elected government just days away, let’s look at what the two main parties are promising in their manifestos and what this would mean for business.

The Conservative’s key pledges focus on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Hills, Head of Tax at Duncan & Toplis

Keeping the ‘triple-lock’ pension

A 2p reduction in National Insurance (from April 2027)

£8.3bn investment for potholes and road surfaces with £36bn for transport infrastructure

2.5m more NHS dental appointments, 92,000 more nurses and 28,000 more doctors

Mandatory national service for 18-year-olds

A complete abolition of Stamp Duty for homes up to £425,000 and an improved Help To Buy Scheme

1.6m new homes

The party’s long-term ambition to completely dissolve National Insurance is a promising prospect for taxpayers, while promises to ease the burden of business rates for high-street, leisure and hospitality companies while retaining key tax incentives may be beneficial, along with investment in Freeports and investment zones.

The Labour Party’s key pledges are to:

Kickstart a major shake-up of benefits and reduce national unemployment

Cap Corporation Tax at 25%

A new ‘fiscal lock’ to protect the public from ad hoc taxes

Raise £1.5bn by ending tax breaks for private schools and a further £565m by closing the “carried interest” tax loophole enjoyed by private equity chiefs

Nationalise railways

Empower local mayors to make key transport and planning decisions

Switch on a publicly-owned clean power company

Adjust the National Minimum Wage to accurately reflect the cost of living - with no age limits

Ensure no increase in National Insurance, Income Tax or VAT

Labour’s manifesto seems to prioritise economic growth and improving living standards by cultivating national prosperity.

Their proposed ‘fiscal lock’ aims to ensure that no government can enforce significant tax changes without first being scrutinised by the Office for Budget Responsibility - to avoid repeating what followed Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget.

Both parties propose increasing the National Living Wage and while this would be well-received by lower earners, large increases in recent years have been keenly felt by employers, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour also promises to supercharge investment in the economy, with investments including a £1.5bn pledge for the automotive industry.

Whichever party emerges victorious from the polls this week, the perennial focus on lowering inflation must be replaced by actual, tangible relief for businesses. After all, inflation is now within a hair’s breadth of the Bank of England’s 2% target - but increases to business rates, income tax and fuel duty are projected to raise taxes by over £20bn in the next 5 years (£800 per household).

Whatever pledges the next government has, targeted support to reinvigorate the nation’s forsaken high streets while incentivising community-centric spending (as opposed to online purchasing) would be a welcome change.

Until that time, I’d strongly suggest that businesses prioritise their payroll projections to stay ahead of impending wage changes and take care to reduce their tax liability where possible.