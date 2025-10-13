Community-minded haulage company celebrates expansion

A community-minded haulage company is celebrating expanding its business by kicking off a sponsorship deal with its local Football League club.

Lincolnshire-based Hooper Haulage Ltd has agreed a two-year sponsorship deal with Lincoln City FC which will see its branding and logos adorn the Imps’ training wear.

It comes at a time when the family-run business, which is a shareholder member of the Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track network, is also expanding its team due to an increase in demand for its pallet network and haulage services.

Managing Director Sam Hooper said: “We started out in 2019 with just one member of staff, and now we’re operating with 26 team members, 18 vehicles and more than 50,000 sq. ft of warehousing space.

Hooper Haulage driver Paul with managing director Sam Hooper, Lincoln City FC executive Bobby Coppings, Daniella Hooper and Terry Smalley, with Freddie and Charlie Hooper

“Over the last year we have also replaced our double decker fleet, and over the coming months will be adding a new trailer and two tractor units to ensure we continue offering the highest level of service.

“Working in partnership with Pallet-Track this has helped us expand and meet lots of new, great businesses. This has also been wonderful to deliver our community goals of offering help, advice, and assistance to those who need it.”

One of the ways Hooper Haulage is collaborating with the community is its sponsorship deal with Lincoln City FC, with training wear available to purchase with the company’s branding. Its signage will also be around the Sincil Bank stadium where the team plays.

Hooper Haulage has also sponsored Skegness Carnival, for the past three years, and provided football kits and equipment for three grassroots teams. The local Royal British Legion branch has also received support, with the company providing free warehouse space.

Pallet-Track’s CEO Stuart Godman congratulated Hooper Haulage on expanding its team and community support.

He said: “It is fantastic to see Hooper Haulage grow its team to offer its impressive services to even more customers.

“Hooper Haulage is a highly valued shareholder member of Pallet-Track, and our community values completely align. It’s wonderful to see the company working so closely with so many community organisations.

“We are so proud to have Hooper Haulage as part of our network, and we look forward to seeing the business and its community efforts continue to grow. Congratulations to Sam and all the team”

