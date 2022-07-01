Community's chance to discuss plans for Skegness gateway development

From left - Sue Bowser, MP Matt Warman, Coun Tom Ashton and Neil Sanderson at the gateway site.

The proposal to create much-needed amenities and homes on a 136-hectare site to the west of the town is predicted to provide hundreds of jobs, as well as a new TEC partnership learning campus.

The planned Skegness Gateway development is the subject of a Local Development Order (LDO), in partnership with East Lindsey District Council, which is expected to be submitted later this year.

Now local residents, businesses and organisations are being invited to attend an event this summer to discover more about the transformation plans and to meet the team behind them. A drop-in session will take place at the Vine Hotel, Vine Road, Seacroft, Skegness on Wednesday, July 6 from 12pm to 7pm.

Neil Sanderson, of Croftmarsh, the company involved in the project, said: “Skegness Gateway will create huge opportunities for the town, offering high-quality education, opportunities for start-ups, commercial and industrial space as well as places to live, work and play.

“We believe this will really put Skegness on the map and create an exciting future for local people and those looking to move here. We want the local community to understand our vision and to be fully informed about what is happening as we work through the various stages.

“It is crucial to the success of the plans that residents, businesses and organisations have the chance to see what we are doing and to ask questions. We will be here at our special event to answer any questions that people may have or to simply share our passion over what we want to achieve.”

The Sanderson family, which is driving the development of the site, has lived and worked in the Skegness area for five generations, evolving from Sandersons of Croft Blacksmiths & Joiners in 1912 to Sanderson Forklifts in 1967, and today as Croftmarsh and Ramco. Neil employs more than 30 people locally at Ramco.

As well as around 1,000 new homes, the proposed masterplan includes specialist housing, a tourism offering, a crematorium and significant green spaces.

Sue Bowser of Croftmarsh said: “Our plans recently received a positive response when they were presented to Skegness Town Council and the Connected Coast partnership. As a family, we have lived and worked in Skegness for generations and are incredibly passionate about delivering a scheme that we – and the rest of the town – can be proud of, and we believe that what we are proposing will do that.”

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council said it is an exciting time for investment on the Lincolnshire coast: ““The Skegness Gateway will change the look and feel of that part of Skegness and is sure to have a huge impact on the whole town.”