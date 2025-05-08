Connor McEwan crowned Rising Star at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mablethorpe apprentice Connor McEwan has been announced as the East Regional Rising Star at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Connor, who is completing his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and employed by Hallgate Lincs Ltd, has been recognised for his technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution he has made both on-site and in training. JTL’s prestigious National Apprenticeship Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday 11th June at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, crowning national winners and showcasing the incredible achievements of JTL apprentices, tutors, training officers and employers.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades. The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with Connor representing the East of England in the national final.

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Connor was presented the Award by JTL CEO Chris Claydon & Operations Director Clair Bradley.

Connor said:

“Winning a regional award is such a proud moment – it’s great to see all the training and commitment being acknowledged. I’ve learned so much through JTL, not just practical skills but also the knowledge to develop myself further. I’m incredibly thankful to my employer, Training Officer and Tutor for their support. I’m excited to meet the other finalists and represent our region at the Nationals in Leeds.”

Craig Tarrant, Director Hallgate Lincs Ltd added:

“Connor has been a real asset to our business throughout his apprenticeship so far. His commitment to the trade and eagerness to learn have stood out from the start. This award recognises the effort he has put in, and we are proud to have support Connor on that journey.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

“Connor represents the future of our industry – highly skilled, exceptionally driven and eager to make an impact. His skills, determination and achievements highlight the value of high-quality apprenticeship training. We look forward to celebrating his success and that of all our finalists in June.”