Consultation is soon to close on the Fosse Green Energy solar park being proposed for North Kesteven.

One of the community consultation events for the Fosse Green solar energy and storage park.

The first round of consultation on proposals by Windel Energy for a new solar energy generation and storage park will close on October 20.

The team behind the project is urging people to submit their feedback. Views submitted will then be used to shape proposals for the park and grid connection corridors.

Four events have been held in the local area and one online with over 450 people attending.

The solar energy park would be sited 5.6 miles south west of Lincoln near Thorpe on the Hill and Aubourn, with power connection corridors to the National Grid proposed for the cabling to run near Navenby or Coleby.

The proposed site is located to the north and south of the A46, known as Fosse Way, and will be made up of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, battery energy storage areas and associated infrastructure.

Windel Energy says the solar and energy storage park is expected to provide enough clean energy to power in the region of 110,000 homes.

Running over six weeks, this first stage of consultation has given local communities and interested parties the opportunity to learn more about the project at this early stage, and to share views to help shape the project’s design. The consultation has also invited suggestions for local initiatives which could be supported to benefit the communities closest to the scheme.

People can provide feedback by email at [email protected] , via freepost at FREEPOST FOSSE GREEN ENERGY, or online at www.fossegreenenergy.co.uk

Once consultation closes, the project team will consider all the feedback submitted, alongside the findings from ongoing technical and environmental studies. A second stage of consultation is planned to be held in early 2024.

Mark Sandles, Development Director at Windel Energy said: “We are pleased to have met so many people at our events and to hear your views on Fosse Green Energy. We are committed to considering and listening to all comments and are looking for more feedback before consultation closes.

"We are particularly looking for feedback on the locations we have identified for the solar and energy storage park and grid connection corridors, and on suggestions for community projects we could support as part of our proposals.”