Consultation could see closure of packaging company's Louth site
A spokesman for the packaging company confirmed that a consultation process for the sheetfeeding section of the business is underway until February.
No final decision will be made on the future of the site and no jobs will be lost until the consultation period is over, a DS Smith spokesperson said:
“We have undertaken a strategic review of our UK packaging sheetfeeding operations to make sure we’re responding to the needs of our customers as efficiently and productively as possible.
"As a result, we have entered into a consultation period which includes the proposed closure of our Louth sheetfeeding site,” the spokesman added.
"As we are now entering a consultation period we are not able to comment further at this time, but will update in due course.”
The spokesman confirmed that around 80 people are employed at this site – but reiterated that no final decisions have been made.