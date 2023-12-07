Consultation could see closure of packaging company's Louth site

​A strategic review of DS Smith’s could see the closure of the business’s Louth site with up to 80 jobs at risk, it has been confirmed.

DS Smith's Louth site. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesman for the packaging company confirmed that a consultation process for the sheetfeeding section of the business is underway until February.

No final decision will be made on the future of the site and no jobs will be lost until the consultation period is over, a DS Smith spokesperson said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have undertaken a strategic review of our UK packaging sheetfeeding operations to make sure we’re responding to the needs of our customers as efficiently and productively as possible.

"As a result, we have entered into a consultation period which includes the proposed closure of our Louth sheetfeeding site,” the spokesman added.

"As we are now entering a consultation period we are not able to comment further at this time, but will update in due course.”