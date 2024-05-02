Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The design, which has evolved using feedback from the first phase of consultation, shows how the reservoir could feature in the landscape between Scredington, Helpringham and Swaton.

Geoff Darch, Head of Supply Demand at Anglian Water said: “In a future with more people but less reliable rainfall, the reservoir will have a crucial role to provide future water supply. However, our vision for this project has always gone beyond simply building a reservoir for public water supply: we want to integrate the reservoir with the surrounding landscape, and maximise social, economic and environmental opportunities.

“We plan to include features that local communities would value and together we will identify opportunities to deliver ecological benefits and promote sustainability. We’re proposing new ways to protect nature, help it thrive, and teach future generations about how water shapes our lives and the environment.”

Anglian water's detailed impression of how the new reservoir could look in the landscape between Scredington, Swaton and Helpringham, near Sleaford.

Anglian water says its shape and gently sloping embankments are “designed to integrate with the surrounding villages and farmland”.

New footpaths and cycling trails have also been indicated showing how communities could link with the reservoir, enjoying nature and the water. The image also shows a unique lagoon feature, which would maintain a consistent water level all year round, facilitating activities such as sailing and wind surfing.

The proposals include wetland areas spread across the reservoir that would seek to provide new habitats and encourage ecological restoration. Each of these unique features would be connected by a network of new footpaths for visitors and the local community to explore.

Anglian Water claims the new reservoir would create jobs, and wider economic, environmental, leisure and health benefits for the local community.

Anglian Water’s existing reservoirs, such as Rutland Water and Grafham Water, welcome more than two million people each year. The proposed Lincolnshire site will also seek to encourage tourism in the area for businesses and jobs.

The water company now plans for a second phase of public consultation on the reservoir proposals from May 30 to July 25. During the consultation period, they will seek feedback on the emerging design and the associated water infrastructure required to fill the reservoir, treat the water, and transport it to homes and businesses. Prior to the start of the consultation, Anglian Water is engaging with property and land owners who may be impacted by the proposals.

Mr Darch continued: “Engaging with local communities and wider stakeholders is an important part of how we are developing our plans and we look forward to updating the public on other key aspects of the project at our upcoming consultation.

”We will be hosting a wide range of consultation materials on the project website, while engaging directly with the community through a series of in-person events across the proposed area, ensuring information is accessible to as many people as possible. These events are a great opportunity for the public to engage with the project team and we look forward to welcoming further feedback on our emerging design.”

The company points out that the East of England is facing growing challenges to water supply from both population growth in the region and a changing climate. The East of England is set to experience 20 per cent population growth by 2050. Projections from the Met Office show that the East of England will become hotter and drier in summer, and wetter in winter, meaning that there is a pressing need to store winter water to cope with summer droughts.

They say that without action such as the plans for new reservoirs in the region, the demand for water will outstrip available supply within the next decade.

The proposed reservoir in Lincolnshire is part of a multi-billion pound investment programme from Anglian Water, with the water company currently building a network of strategic pipelines to bring water from wetter to drier parts of the region, which will help to secure water supplies while a second reservoir is proposed to be located in the Cambridgeshire Fens.

This project is part of a 25-year plan to make the region resilient to drought, while improving environmental protection and continuing to avoid hosepipe bans for customers.The region experiences a third less rainfall than the UK average

The reservoir in Lincolnshire is set to be in supply by 2040 and could provide safe drinking water to more than 500,000 homes. With a volume of 55 million cubic meters, the water surface area of the reservoir would be 5 km2.

During the forthcoming consultation, a range of information, including an interactive map and masterplan, project brochures and an educational animation will be made available on the project website.